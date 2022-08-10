Kya Baat Hai! Star Plus’s Pandya Store completes 700 epsidoes! Check out this video from their onset celebration inside!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member.

The show is currently focusing on Shweta's manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a seven-year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living separate lives.

The show is beloved by the audiences and often seen high in the TRP charts. Fans of the show bombard the actors with love and affection and make edits, fanpages, and more.

The show has been able to tap into a separate niche of a show, where family bonds and dynamics, have brought them a loyal audience.

Congratulations are in order for the show-makers, the cast, and crew, as the show has completed 700 episodes.

The show's actors took to social media to give us a sneak peek into the celebration on sets. Check out the video here:

The show also completed 2 years since it went on air on 25th January 2021.

Actors and their chemistries have been very pivotal in shaping the show, the show stars Krutika Desai, Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, Simran Budharoop, Akshay Kharodia, Ankita Bahuguna and more in the lead and pivotal roles.

