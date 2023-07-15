Kya Baat Hai! Team CID reunited for Dayanand Shetty’s special occasion; Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet was missing from the event

CID was one of the most loved shows on television and the show was the longest-running show on television now the stars of the show have come together to support Dayanand Shetty as he steps into a new phase.
MUMBAI :CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest-running show.

But all of a sudden, it shut shop, and fans were disappointed. The trio of Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman was loved by the audiences, and they became iconic on television.

Post the show going off air, the star cast still kept in touch and have become like a family.

The actors shared a great bond of friendship. We have seen in the posts that they share on social media.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! CID actress Ansha Sayed and Andaaz actress Navni Parihar roped in for movie Ghud Chadhi, starring Parth Samthaan, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon

 Dayanand Shetty who essays the role of “Daya” in the serial, recently turned producer where he has produced a Telegu movie and the entire team came to cheer for him and support him in this new phase as a producer.

But his best friend Aditya Srivastava was missing from this special occasion, as he was caught up in some prior commitments.

One can see Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Dinesh Phadnis (Fredericks), Shraddha Musale ( DR Tarika), Ansha Sayed ( Purvi), Narendra Gupta (Dr. Salunke) were seen on this special occasion.

The fans were missing Aditya Srivastava as they could have got to see the trio back again.

Well, there is no doubt that the show was the most loved show, and the fans miss watching the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hain! CID made history, holds a world record for this; DEETS INSIDE

CID Sony Television Fireworks Production Abhijeet Shreya Daya ACP Praduman Shraddha Musale Thiller Suspense Show Janvi Chheda Ansha Sayed Hrishikesh Pandey Dayanand Shetty Aditya Srivastava Shivaji Satam
