Kya Baat Hai! With Ulka Gupta purchasing a new car, here's a list of young actors below the age of 25 who have purchased expensive things for themselves

MUMBAI:We have many young talents in the television industry who are ruling the space and have started working at a very young age.

Their hard work and dedication is shown in the fan following that they have and the way they can afford the leisure of buying expensive things.

We are talking about young actors who are between the ages of 18 – 25 years.

Today, we bring you a list of young actors who have purchased expensive things for themselves.

Check out the list below :

1 Avneet Kaur

Avneet is a sensational star on television and is a social media influencer. The actress is just 21 years old and purchased a Range Rover car a couple of days back. She owns several bags from luxury brands including Christian Dior, Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton among others. The cost of these bags vary from 80000 – 1 Lakh.

2) Jannat Zubair

Jannat is a social media influencer and has a massive fan following. The actress is just 21 years old and on her 19th Birthday, she bought herself a Jaguar worth Rs. 1.20 crores. She owns Audi Q7 which starts from Rs. 83.32 lakh and goes upto Rs. 88.98 lakh

3) Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is one of the most celebrated and loved young actors of television. She is just 20 years old and owns a BMW sports limited edition which costs approx Rs. 51 lakh.

4) Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor is one of the youngest and most successful actresses of television. She is just 18 years old and owns a swanky blue car. The price of the car ranges from Rs. 61.90 lakh to Rs. 67.50 lakh. Not only this, Ashnoor also owns a swanky apartment in the Maximum city.

5) Siddharth Nigam

Siddarth is a well known name in the television industry. He is just 22 years and owns a Jaguar car which almost costs Rs. 1 cr. The actor is happy to have purchased it with his hard earned money.

6)Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul is one of the youngest actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. She is just 19 years old and recently purchased a terrace flat worth Rs. 2 .50 Cr with her own hard earned money.

7) Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika began working since the age of 6 years and she is one of the most loved actress of television. She is just 15 years old and recently purchased a flat with her hard earned money.

Well, these are the few young superstars of television who purchased luxurious things at such a young age.

