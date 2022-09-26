OMG! Jannat Zubair finally breaks her silence on why she doesn’t have a boyfriend

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi, where she is seen doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

She is one of the strongest contestants of the show and the audience wants to see her as the finalist of the show.

Now in a recent interview, the actress revealed why she doesn’t have a boyfriend.

The actress said “My dad is very strict. He told me I can do anything but not have a boyfriend. It’s not like I feel why I don’t have one or I come from a very strict family, but it’s just that my dad is strict and has some rules”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience wondered at the time why Jannat is single, but now we do have the answer.

