Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:30
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

As we all know that Jannat is very close to her brother Ayan and the two share a lovely relationship with each other.

 
Now in a recent interview Jannat reveled how her bother didn't  like at one point and how she took the effort to mend things in their life.

 
ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair opens up on handling social media

 
Jannat said “ I got so busy in doing shows and in shooting that I used to not give Ayan time only and he is six years younger to me and once he had told dad that he does’want a sister like me as she does’nt give me time nor loves me and then when I stopped shooting that’s when I relaised that I need to give my brother all the love an time and the COVID period really helped us to mend our diffrences”

 
Well its good to see that now things are mended between the two and Jannat revealed that her brother means everything to her.

 
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

 
ALSO READ: THIS is what Jannat Zubair did after quitting television

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:30

