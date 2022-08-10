Kya Baat Hai! Vidrohi’s Sharad Malhotra buys a luxurious New Abode! Read To Know More!

MUMBAI :Sharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has been around for more than a decade.

Recently, he was seen in the web series Ratri Ke Yatri Season 2, which streamed on MX Player and Hungama Player.

Sharad Malhotra is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. He started his journey with the reality show ‘India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj’ and was later seen in a show titled Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. However, he rose to fame with his performance in the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann which also starred Divyanka Tripathi in the lead role.

Over the years, Sharad’s fame has only grown, and he has achieved many milestones. The actor also lives a very luxurious life, while his one home is pretty famous amongst the fans, for its very elegant vibes.

Congratulations are in order for the actor and his wife, as a little birdie told us that he has purchased another big luxury abode. While he has not shared any pictures of the same or even thrown any housewarming parties for his friends.

We reached out to the actor, and he confirmed the news but did not comment on anything else.

Well, if there is anything to go by looking at his current home, that he and his wife Ripica have set up, the new house is going to be luxurious as well.

Take a look at Sharad’s Current home here:

Sharad has been a part of multiple shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Muskaan, Naagin 5, and Vidrohi. He has also been a part of movies like ‘From Sydney with Love’, ‘My Father Godfather’, and ‘Ek Tera Saath’. The actor has also left a mark in the music industry with his music videos.

