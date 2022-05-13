Kya Baat Hain! Check out what Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein is up to these days ahead of her entry in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Alma Hussein wowed everyone with her performance in Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindagii Kii. The show marked Alma's small screen debut which proved to be a huge hit.

The actress played the role of Dr Sia in the show and it proved to be a memorable one.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii was a finite medical drama series that went on air last year in December and wrapped up in the month of March.

Well, the viewers are missing all the actors from the show.

After a gap of a few months, one of the cast members of the show that is Alma is all set to be back in action once again.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that Alma has bagged Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.

The actress will be playing the role of an NRI girl named Priya.

The ardent viewers are currently waiting to see Alma's entry into the show.

Well, as the show gears up for Alma's entry, let's check out what she is up to these days.

Alma is quite young and she had once revealed in an interview that she was just 17 when she bagged Dhadkan and turned 18 on set.

The actress had revealed that she had plans to study along with pursuing her career.

Alma is currently busy with her exams before she gets busy with her work.

She is also keeping herself away from social media for a while to concentrate on her studies.

Alma is no doubt a multi-talented actress and wants to ace in everything.

She has developed a huge fan following ever since she has starred in Dhadkan.

