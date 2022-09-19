KYA BAAT HAIN! Fahmaan Khan is chilling with THIS person and not co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan after wrapping up Imlie's shoot

Fahmaan Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot of Star Plus' show Imlie. The actor is currently busy chilling with someone special and its all kind of cute. 

MUMBAI : After running on small screens for close to two years, Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie season one shoot has wrapped up. 

The drama series starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles. 

Well, as the show's first season wraps up, the makers are ready with Imlie season 2 and viewers can't keep calm. 

Well, the last day shoot of Imlie was quite a memorable one for everyone. 

We saw several pictures and videos that circulated on social media. 

From cake cutting to clicking pictures with each one, the star cast made sure that they have a very good day.

Fahmaan has become a household name for his show Imlie and his career has definitely reached new heights. 

Well, it's just a few days since the shoot wrapped up and fans are already missing Sumbul and Fahmaan. 

In fact, the duo is now coming together for a music video and fans can't keep calm. 

Apart from that, it seems Fahmaan is making the most of his free time at home before he jumps on to the next project. 

The actor shared an Instagram story where he is chilling with his cats. 

He captioned the picture calling this moment a 'Bliss'. 

Take a look:

Well, here Fahmaan is busy chilling with his cats, while fans wait to see him on-screen soon with a new project. 

On the other side, Sumbul is also having some me-time at home. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

