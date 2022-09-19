KYA BAAT HAIN! Before Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda romanced these television actresses in his previous shows

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda became a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show a few months ago when it witnessed a major leap.

Harshad is paired opposite Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing has become quite famous in no time.

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the top of the TRP charts ever since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only got better with time.

While fans are in love with Harshad's jodi with Pranali, the actor has romanced several beautiful actresses in his previous shows.

1. Amber Dhara - Kashmira Irani

Harshad was paired opposite Kashmira in the show. Fans loved his on-screen jodi with the actress.

2. Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil - Additi Gupta

Harshad romanced tv hottie Additi and their jodi became a huge hit among the viewers.

3. Tere Liye - Anupriya Kapoor

The handsome hunk's jodi with Anupriya was well-appreciated by the viewers.

4. Dharampatni - Asiya Kazi

The actor's fresh pairing with Aziya came as a huge surprise for the fans and they loved them together in the show.

5. Saubhagyavati Bhava - Sriti Jha

Harshad and Sriti's on-screen pairing worked wonders in this show.

6. Shivya Pathania - Humsafars

Shivya and Harshad were simply praised for their magical on-screen chemistry in this show.

7. Jennifer Winget - Bepannah

This was one of the most loved pairs of small screens. Harshad and Jenny's jodi is still popular among the fans.

