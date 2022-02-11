KYA BAAT HAIN! Romance BREWING between these co-stars on the sets of Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows of the current times.

The viewers are in love with the second season which has a new concept and the stellar star cast that has been doing total justice to their respective roles.

Fans have seen how the makers have introduced interesting twists and turn in the story that leaves everyone at the edge of the seat.

Apart from all the drama that goes on-screen, the star cast never fails to entertain us with their amazing social media posts.

ALSO READ: HIGH POINT DRAMA! Will Ram ask Vedika to leave the Kapoor house after knowing the truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

A new reel shared by Utkarsh Gupta and Anjum Fakih is grabbing a lot of attention.

Utkarsh plays the role of Kunal in the show while Anjum is seen as Maitri who is Priya's sister.

Take a look:

Well, Utkarsh and Anjum aren't paired opposite each other but this reel really makes us want them to star together in a project.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

The show has an ensemble star cast that has Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana, Manraj Singh Sarma, Maanya Singh among others in pivotal roles.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is bankrolled by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: HIGH DRAMA! Mahendra’s truth out