Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s DREAMY WEDDING LOOK will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship. Since the time of Bigg Boss 15, people always tag them as Tejran and see them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town. They fell in love inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Tejasswi, who are currently the most loved couple in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media handles.

The couple has left no stone unturned to show their love in front of the public. She is many times called bhabhi (sister-in-law) and he too is addressed as Jiju (brother-in-law). People are eagerly waiting to see their wedding.

Since Bigg Boss 15, the duo is addressed by their ship name #TejRan.

Recently we came across a viral glimpse wherein their look regarding their dreamy wedding is revealed!

In the picture, Tejasswi looks like a royal queen. Her look is quite similar to Maharani Jodha Bai whereas Karan’s look steals the limelight.

Have a look!

On the other hand, Tejasswi was asked about her dream wedding and this is what she said to an entertainment portal, “To be very honest with you, I do not think marriage is extremely important for every girl. But I feel it is extremely important for me as I am with Karan and I found the right man in my life with whom I can spend the rest of my life. But otherwise, it used to be a very scary thought to share everything.”

