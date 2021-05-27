Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Sad! Radheer starts hating Amrit, is a free bird

MUMBAI: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The storyline is quite interesting, and the audiences are hooked to the show.

In the upcoming episode, shocking news awaits Randheer.

Saroj will put a false molestation case on Randheer, which will come as shock to the entire family, and he will be imprisoned.

Veer will propose marriage to Amrit in order to save Randheer, and that’s when she comes to know it was the game plan of Veer to get married to her.

Soon, Nalini will prove Randheer’s innocence, and luckily, he will be released from jail.

On the other hand, Amrit has married Veer in order to save Randheer.

Randheer is unaware about the reason Amrit agreed to marry Veer and thus begins to hate her.

Veer wants Amrit to love him but she still loves Randheer and married him only to save her love.

It will be interesting to see if Randheer will ever come to know about Amrit’s truth. What will his reaction be?

