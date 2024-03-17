Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani reveals selling beauty products and fondest memories from the show set

In addition to providing open insights into her personal life in politics, she consistently shares previously unreported stories from her childhood and acting career. This time, Smriti Irani has revealed her fondest memories of her television program Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 20:30
Smriti

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani, a former actress who is now a politician, uses social media extensively. In addition to providing open insights into her personal life in politics, she consistently shares previously unreported stories from her childhood and acting career. This time, Smriti Irani has revealed her fondest memories of her television program Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Furthermore, she disclosed the value of her initial salary.

In a recent interaction with the popular news portal, former television actress Smriti Irani opened up about her favorite memory associated with her most popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She said, "Every time dialogue bolne ke beech mein agar hero ka, hero ke bachche ka phone bajta tha toh mera dand ek hi hota tha ki set pe jitne log maujood hain sabko ek ek rasgulla milna chahiye (Every time in the middle of speaking the dialogue, if the phone of the hero or the hero's child rang, my punishment would have been that all the people present on the set should get one rasgulla)."

Smriti Irani revealed that she got her first paycheck of Rs 200 in her recent interview with the popular news portal. The Indian minister disclosed that she made the money by selling cosmetics along streets. Smriti said that she once worked as a singer and had received awards for her poetry writing.

Smriti Irani became well-known because of her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Additionally, it is known that she appeared in Virrudh and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. Irani made her acting debut in the 2000 show Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She later began her career in politics, holding the position of Minister of Women and Child Development at the moment. Smriti continues to see her pals in the industry, such as Ektaa Kapoor, despite no longer being in the industry.

Also read:MUST READ! Before Chahat Pandey, 7 television actors who joined politics

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- Pinkvilla

Nita Ambani Smriti Irani Dilip Joshi Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karisma Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Shloka Ambani Athiya Shetty Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani TV news Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani reveals selling beauty products and fondest memories from the show set
MUMBAI: Smriti Irani, a former actress who is now a politician, uses social media extensively. In addition to providing...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses fear of fading from the spotlight; Says ‘I have to beat this fear of being old news…’
MUMBAI: In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had received a diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune disease....
Was Arbaaz Khan - Sshura Khan wedding disapproved by Salman Khan and family? Here's what we know
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December 24, 2023. The news of the sudden wedding had left...
Kiran Rao talks about Laapata Ladies, 'An artist's job is to provoke'
MUMBAI: Laapata Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was released in theatres on March 1. The film is getting love and...
YouTuber Carry Minati reveals how his mother wanted him to pursue medical studies
MUMBAI: In the decade or so that CarryMinati has plied his trade, contemporaries and trends have come and gone even as...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sagar
Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh shares remarkable journey from Rajan Shahi's Show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Vrushab
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals he was body shamed; ‘never gave up’
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria opens up on Armaan- Abhira’s storyline and the show’s success secret; Says ‘The show is still…’
Pooja Bhatt
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt shares insights on youth mentality in Bigg Boss, Challenging stereotypes
Shivam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivam Khajuria candidly opens up on life changes after joining the show; Says ‘Have grown mentally’
Namita
Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar's strong response to online trolls; Says ‘I would do just fine even without daddy money’