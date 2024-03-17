Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani reveals selling beauty products and fondest memories from the show set

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani, a former actress who is now a politician, uses social media extensively. In addition to providing open insights into her personal life in politics, she consistently shares previously unreported stories from her childhood and acting career. This time, Smriti Irani has revealed her fondest memories of her television program Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Furthermore, she disclosed the value of her initial salary.

In a recent interaction with the popular news portal, former television actress Smriti Irani opened up about her favorite memory associated with her most popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She said, "Every time dialogue bolne ke beech mein agar hero ka, hero ke bachche ka phone bajta tha toh mera dand ek hi hota tha ki set pe jitne log maujood hain sabko ek ek rasgulla milna chahiye (Every time in the middle of speaking the dialogue, if the phone of the hero or the hero's child rang, my punishment would have been that all the people present on the set should get one rasgulla)."

Smriti Irani revealed that she got her first paycheck of Rs 200 in her recent interview with the popular news portal. The Indian minister disclosed that she made the money by selling cosmetics along streets. Smriti said that she once worked as a singer and had received awards for her poetry writing.

Smriti Irani became well-known because of her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Additionally, it is known that she appeared in Virrudh and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. Irani made her acting debut in the 2000 show Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She later began her career in politics, holding the position of Minister of Women and Child Development at the moment. Smriti continues to see her pals in the industry, such as Ektaa Kapoor, despite no longer being in the industry.

