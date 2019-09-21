Lakshmi Manchu excited to host the Telugu edition of Feet Up with The Stars

MUMBAI: VOOT is all set to go live in your very own language Telugu with 150+ blockbuster movies, Voot originals like the uber chic celebrity chat show Feet Up with the stars Telugu hosted by Lakshmi Manchu. It’s time to roll the red carpet for the new Telugu Digital Entertainment Destination “COLORS Telugu exclusively on VOOT”.



It will start from 23rd September 2019 and will stream for free.



The first VOOT Original set to go live on the platform will be the Telugu adaptation of VOOT’s hallmark homegrown celebrity chat show Feet Up with the Stars Telugu. The show will see the vivacious and stunning southern super star Lakshmi Manchu invite the most celebrated T-Town stars and her besties to disclose their naughtiest best with a new episode available every week. The unique chat show that will get you up close and personal with your favourite celebs like Samantha, Varun Tej and others will see Lakshmi Manchu pull the covers of fun secrets like celebrity crushes to the latest industry gossip. Catch them reveal it all on Feet Up with the Stars.



In addition, the Telugu audience can finally enjoy and entertain themselves with 14 of their favourite shows from Colors like Naagin, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Madhubala and the most popular VOOT original It’s Not That Simple and Fuh se Fantasy in their native language exclusively on Voot.



Speaking about VOOT’s regional strategy and Telugu launch, Gourav Rakshit – COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Regional content has been an important play for VOOT as well as Viacom18 and we continue to identify the whitespace and pursue the regional growth opportunity. The Telugu market given its sheer size of over 80 million plus Telugu speaking audiences, fourth largest in India was an important market for us at VOOT to cater to. Additionally, the Telegu audiences are tech savvy making digital the most relevant and future ready platform to reach out to them on.”



He further added, “Our aim is to engage and entertain the viewers and the best way to do that is to reach out to them in their own language. We are positive that the multi genre content like Feet Up with the Stars Telugu curated to serve their entertainment needs, we will garner significant patronage from the Telugu audiences.”



Speaking about playing the host to such an exciting line-up of celebrities in the unique format for Telugu viewers, Lakshmi Manchu said, “I am really excited to host the Telugu edition of Feet Up with The Stars. It will be a novel experience for the viewers because of the uber chic , relaxed and candid format of the show, a very first-of-its kind for our Telugu audience. I think that the comfortable and tranquil vibes will please the audience and the stars alike. I am sure that this will be a perfect setting for me to get the fan – favourite celebs to delve into saucy conversations and spill the beans.”



Credit: The Digital Hash