Latest Update! Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary taken into custody in connection with cheating case

MUMBAI: Sapna Choudhary who rose to fame with Bigg Boss surrendered herself in Lucknow court on Monday. The singer was taken into custody. She got into legal trouble after she failed to perform at an event in 2018 after taking the advance money. She was accused of cheating and Sapna surrendered herself.

An arrest warrant was issued against the Haryanvi singer and dancer in August this year. The organisers dragged the matter to court and the singer had to be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court.

The incident dates back to October 13, 2018. According to reports, the tickets for the show were sold both online and offline at the cost of Rs 300 per ticket. While thousands of people turned up at the event, Sapna didn’t turn up. The crowd created a ruckus at the venue and the audiences' money was also not returned then. Reportedly, Sapna had taken lakhs in advance and didn’t turn up at the event.

In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The case was registered after a celebrity management company that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

Credit: ETimes