Latest Update! Shaheer Sheikh to pair with THIS top TV actress for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming TV show

MUMBAI : Fans of Shaheer Sheikh are eagerly waiting for his show with Rajan Shahi. After Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh and Rajan Shahi are coming together for the second time. It is said to be a social drama. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have approached Rubina Dilaik as they want a top TV actress for the show.

A source told BollywoodLife, "Initially, makers were looking at Hiba Nawab. But then, they felt that she did look very young in front of Shaheer Sheikh. Now, they are in talks with Rubina Dilaik. They want a proper top TV actress for this show. They have approached her, and the talks are on. We should get clarity in a few days."

In the past, Hiba Nawab has worked with Rajan Shahi on the show, Tere Sheher Main. Her work was much appreciated by the audience on the serial that also starred Dhruv Bhandari.

As per our sources, the show might go on air from the end of March. It has been delayed due to some reasons. One of them is the lack of availability of empty space in Goregaon's Film City to make the set.

It seems the Star Bharat show is an epic romantic saga cum family drama. Raqesh Bapat and Shaheer Sheikh were supposed to play brothers. However, he opted out due to some date reasons. Kinshuk Vaidya is also supposed to be a part of the actor along with Poorva Gokhale of Tujhse Hai Raabta.

