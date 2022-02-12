Latest Update! ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ fame Jigyasa Singh quits the show leaving her fans embarrassed

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ is getting a lot of love and adulation from the fans. The viewers are in awe of Thapki and Purab’s chemistry while the performances of actors Jigyasa Singh and Aakash Ahuja get applauded every now and then.

Also Read: Thapki Pyar Ki 2: UPCOMING TWIST! Anshul trapped in a new conspiracy

As per sources, Jigyasa is not keeping well and has been stretching herself to fulfill the professional commitments. A source revealed, “The production was quite happy having an actress like Jigyasa on board. She is the life of the show but she’s not been keeping well for a while now. She had to get admitted to the hospital a couple of times because of ill health but the actress tried her best to shoot despite health issues. However, she has exerted herself and really needs a break”.

Also Read:Thapki Pyar Ki 2: UPCOMING TWIST! Anshul trapped in a new conspiracy

A little birdie from the sets has informed us that the production house is in a fix as the lead actress is set to quit the show. The makers are on the lookout for an apt replacement. Sources also informed that apparently Jigyasa also has her brother’s wedding soon.

Credit: India Forums