News

Leander Paes to his daughter Aiyana Paes on her birthday: Papa loves you

Tennis legend Leander Paes has shared an adorable note to wish his daughter Aiyana Paes on her birthday.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
03 Apr 2020 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: Leander Paes has shared an adorable note to wish his daughter Aiyana Paes on her birthday. 

Today, the Tennis legend took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture from his album. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen spending quality time with each other. It sees Leander feeding his daughter. Beside the photo, Leander wrote for his daughter, “Happy Birthday my darling @aiyana.paes Wishing you all the love and happiness. Papa loves you” 

The picture is loaded with cuteness. As soon as he posted the picture, social media users flooded his comment section with wishes for Aiyana. 

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Aiyana.” Another commented, “Cute lil princess , HBD dear God bless you.” 

Take a look.

Here’s wishing Aiyana a very happy birthday!

Tags Leander Paes daughter Aiyana Paes Happy birthday TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here