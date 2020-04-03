Leander Paes to his daughter Aiyana Paes on her birthday: Papa loves you

MUMBAI: Leander Paes has shared an adorable note to wish his daughter Aiyana Paes on her birthday.

Today, the Tennis legend took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture from his album. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen spending quality time with each other. It sees Leander feeding his daughter. Beside the photo, Leander wrote for his daughter, “Happy Birthday my darling @aiyana.paes Wishing you all the love and happiness. Papa loves you”

The picture is loaded with cuteness. As soon as he posted the picture, social media users flooded his comment section with wishes for Aiyana.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Aiyana.” Another commented, “Cute lil princess , HBD dear God bless you.”

Take a look.

Here’s wishing Aiyana a very happy birthday!