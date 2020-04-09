Leander Paes throws #FryingPanChallenge with a twist; Ishq Vishk actress asks if she can try with eggs

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, we have come across several challenges. People too have been enthusiastically taking up the challenges and flaunting their skills on social media. Now, another challenge is making headlines and it is Frying Pan Challenge.

Well, tennis legend Leander Paes took to social media and shared a video, wherein he can be seen nailing the #FryingPanChallenge. All one needs is a ball, a frying pan and a wall to perform this activity. The tricky part is one can’t look at the props while performing the task.

As the ace player shared the post, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with their thoughts. One social media user commented, ‘Leander is that kind of player who would beat you 6-0 with a frying pan and then cook you eggs afterwards!!’ while another wrote, ‘Always cooking up something unique.’

Shenaz Treasury, who is known for films like Ishq Vishk and Delhi Belly, too couldn’t stop from sharing her thoughts. The actress wrote, “Fun idea. Can I try with eggs?”

Leander Paes also nominated his friends and other sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, among others for the #FryingPanChallenge.

