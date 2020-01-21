Learn how to impress girls from Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Dance Plus is the only dancing reality show in which the audience gets to see unique styles and variations in every season. It has become a dream of aspiring dancers to come on the show.

The ongoing season of the show, Dance Plus 5, has been ruling the TRP charts. Unfortunately, Shakti is no longer a part of the show. And the new captains are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund. The hosting style of Raghav Juyal has changed in the absence of Shakti. The comedy statements come in the form of an in-house newspaper that focuses on Lizelle and Remo.

Recently, fans have posted a video from one of the previous seasons wherein Tiger Shroff graced the show. Tiger took a flip and impressed Shakti, whereas Raghav tried to mimic the behaviour of a calm tiger. The interesting part is when Raghav removes his blazer and everyone gets shocked and tells him not to do it. Earlier, Raghav had removed all his clothes and had a bath on national television.

Have a look at the hilarious video.