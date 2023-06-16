Leena Goenka to portray ‘Dimple’ in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

MUMBAI: Leena Goenka, known for her appearances in multiple television shows, is slated to join &TV’s cult comedy, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She will portray the character Dimple who will cause a significant upheaval in Vibhuti’s (Aasif Sheikh) life. Revealing details about her character ‘Dimple’ in the show, Leena comments, “In my role as Dimple, a mischievous girl, I arrive in Modern Colony to make Vibhuti's Chacha ji (Annup Upadhyay) fall for me. However, unexpectedly, I find myself falling in love with Vibhuti instead. As the plot goes on, David Chacha starts behaving like an Urdu philosopher, causing worry among everyone. To help Chacha Ji return to his true self, Prem (Vishwajeet Soni) suggests Vibhuti introduce a woman into Chacha Ji’s life who will flirt with him. Unfortunately, their plan does not unfold as expected. Later, Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) advises Vibhuti to have an affair with Dimple to make Chacha ji jealous and elicit a reaction. The unexpected twist arises when Dimple develops feelings for Vibhuti.”

About bagging a role in an immensely popular, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the actress shares, “Being part of this show fills me with absolute joy. I have been a dedicated viewer of the show, and Vibhuti’s character has always held a special place in my heart. It is beyond my wildest dreams to now find myself as a cast member on this incredible show, sharing the screen with the talented Aasif Sheikh Ji. He is one of the most down-to-earth actors I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. I was initially nervous about performing scenes with him, considering he is someone I grew up watching and one of the very reputed senior artist. But he quickly put me at ease and supported me throughout. The entire team, alongside Aasif Ji, is incredibly friendly and supportive. It is no surprise that the show is everyone’s favourite, as the comedic timing of each actor, both on and off-screen, is impeccable. There is never a dull moment on set but pure fun and joy. Everyone is so warm and friendly and always laughing and cracking jokes. The plot is quite entertaining, and I eagerly anticipate the response from viewers, including my family, who never miss an episode.”

Watch Leena Goenka as Dimple in yet another fun and entertaining episode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, airing every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on &TV!