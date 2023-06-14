Legendary Actress Rekha To Make Her Television Comeback With StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 16:36
Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :StarPlus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a classic and go-to show, not only for the older generation but for the younger generation as well. The intriguing and engaging plot has paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens for high-octane drama. Legendary actress Rekha will make a special appearance in the Star Plus show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This is going to be her third association with StarPlus. The Bollywood diva possesses a special charm that defines her as an eternal beauty. Rekha has previously been associated with StarPlus and Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. When the viewers witnessed Rekha on their television screens, they were mesmerised by her personality and her evergreen beauty.

Rekha's association with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has always been very special, ever since the commencement of the show. The yesteryear diva will be seen in a special appearance, and just like you all, we also can't keep calm!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for major twists and turns. Rekha will introduce the new cast of the show. As evergreen Rekha makes her comeback on television with Ghum Hain Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience will definitely get mesmerised by her beauty yet again, leaving them wanting for more.

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 16:36

