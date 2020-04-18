Lesser-known captivating facts about Mahabharata which will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: With the ongoing lockdown that has been extended till 3rd May, netizens are trying to kill time by binge-watching several TV shows which are been re-run on the small screen. However, with epi mythological drama series Ramayan and Mahabharata being re-aired on Doordarshan has left everyone jumping with joy.

While a lot has been spoken about these two shows and the internet is flooded with memes and throwback pictures.

Arjuna as eunuch

In Indralok, Arjuna was propositioned by apsara Urvashi, however, he addressed her as a mother which annoyed. She cursed him that he would become a eunuch. When Indra came to know about this, he told Arjuna that the curse would serve him as a boon during the one year stay in hiding and after spending that period he would regain his masculinity. After spending 12 years in the forest, Pandavas spent the 13th year of exile incognito where Arjuna made use of the curse and lived as a eunuch named Brihannala.

Drona was born outside the womb

In Mahabharata, the viewers have seen people being born in strange ways. Drona was not conceived in a womb, but outside the human body in a vessel. Bhardwaja went with his companion to the Ganga for a bath. There he beheld a beautiful apsara named Ghritachi who had come to bathe. The sage was overcome by desire, causing him to produce reproductive fluid. Bhardwaja captured the fluid in a vessel called a drona and Dronacharya sprung from the fluid thus preserved. He would later boast that he had sprung from Bhardwaja without ever having been in a womb. Drona was the teacher of Pandavas and Kauravas and later fought the Mahabharata war from Kauravas side.

When Lord Krishna broke his promise

Before the battle of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna promised that he will not pick up any weapon. On the other hand, Grandsire Bhishma promised Duryodhana that he will fight like a lion and will kill Arjuna or will make Lord Krishna breaking his promise. There was an intense battle between Arjuna and Bhisma and Arjun being powerful still was no match for Bhisma. When Bhisma shot an arrow which cut Arjuna armour and his gandiva bow. Arjuna was helpless before the wrath of Grand sire. As Bhisma was about to kill Arjuna with his arrow Lord Krishna could not tolerate his devotees' plight and he immediately threw down the chariot rein and jumped off the chariot onto the battlefield and lifted a chariot wheel and charged Bhisma determined to send him to death. Arjuna tried to stop Lord Krishna but Lord says that in order to protect my devotee, I must break my own promise.

Five Golden arrows

As Kauravas were losing the battle of Mahabharata, Duryodhana approached Bhisma one night and accused him of not fighting the war to his full strength because of his affection for Pandavas. Bhisma greatly angered, immediately picked up 5 golden arrows and chanted mantras declaring tomorrow he will kill 5 Pandavas with the 5 golden arrows. Duryodhana not having faith in his words asked Bhisma to give custody of 5 golden arrows saying that he will keep them and will return the next morning.

Long back before the Mahabharata war, Pandavas were living in exile in a forest. Duryodhana placed his camp on the opposite side of the pond where Pandavas were staying. Once while Duryodhana was taking bath in that pond, the heavenly prince Gandharvas came to take bath Duryodhana could not tolerate this and had a fight in which Gandharva captured him. On request of Yudhisthir, Arjuna saved Duryodhana and set him free. Duryodhana was ashamed but being a kshatriya, asked Arjuna what benediction of boon would he like Arjuna replied he would ask for the honour gift later when he needed it.

