Let's take a look at the most buzzed events of 2020 so far

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has majorly been about the COVID-19 pandemic, its ill-effects on a lot of countries and the lockdowns/curfews that it caused. And let's not forget the importance of quarantining, social distancing, masks and sanitizers that came along.

However, the internet, mainly Twitter, wasn't lagging far behind when it came to churning out some earth-shattering news and trends. This year, a lot of celebrities and news breaks constantly made it to the top trends of the micro-blogging site. The list includes late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian Premier League 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, PM Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut, Arnab Goswami and Ratan Tata among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Well, millions and millions of tweets under his hashtag have been recorded from that period and they continue to trend even today. Right from fans expressing shock over his demise to continuously asking justice, we have been witnessing a new hashtag on Twitter every day. Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, that hit Disney+ Hotstar post his death, too, was among one of the most talked-about things on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut and journalist Arnab Goswami, on the other hand, made it to the trends for lending their voices in asking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Some of their antics also invited controversies.

The announcement tweet by Indian skipper Virat Kohli about his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's pregnancy, too, brewed a storm across Twitter. It is, in fact, among one of his most-liked tweets in recent times.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about his COVID diagnosis saw a lot of interaction. Millions of his fans and well-wishers came forth to wish a speedy recovery to the veteran star.

In the field of sports, MS Dhoni's tweet expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter gained the most amount of traction. Taking to Twitter, MSD thanked Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter complimenting his achievements and contribution to the Indian cricket. Dhoni had announced his retirement from cricket earlier this year.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Entrepreneur Ratan Tata pledged support to those affected. He had announced a donation of Rs 500 crore on behalf of Tata Industries. His tweet witnessed more than 50,000 retweets on the platform.

Credit: SpotboyE