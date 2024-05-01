Lights, Camera, Love: Sunny Leone wants Singles to up their game for MTV Splitsvilla X5 Auditions!!

MUMBAI : Starting 5th January 2024, singles who are on the lookout for their ideal match can upload their audition video on the JioCinema app

Get ready as the nation’s most anticipated dating reality television show, MTV Splitsvilla returns with its fifteenth season! Hosted by the sizzling Sunny Leone, MTV Splitsvilla X5 promises a spell-binding fusion of love, sizzling chemistry, and drama! And blazing-hot singles are being summoned to the auditions to be a part of this unforgettable quest for love and fame!

MTV has unveiled its brand-new promo, announcing the call for entries for MTV Splitsvilla X5, the latest season of the show that has captured the imagination of fans across the nation. The video features Sunny scrolling through her phone, encountering a video of two hunks desperately performing push-ups, to showcase their strength in a rather unimpressive manner, much to Sunny's dismay. The boss lady advises how #NotToAudition and says, “…agar jeetna hai dil aur fame, you must up your game!”, referring to an ideal combination of smarts, charm, confidence, and more – rather than just a display of physical strength to grab attention!

MTV Splitsvilla X5 awaits those who dare to take that leap, step up, and bring their A-game! Seize this opportunity to be a part of the world of chances, charisma, and chemistry! Upload your audition videos on the JioCinema app to join MTV Splitsvilla X5!