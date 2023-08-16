Little Star Shines Bright: Het Makwana Cast as TV's Adorable Laddoo Gopal in Shemaroo TV's Anticipated Show*

MUMBAI: Step into the world of Shemaroo TV's highly anticipated show "Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal." Taking the center stage as Het Makhwana as Laddoo Gopal is ready to win the hearts of the audiecne with his adorable performace.Watch the story unfold in the realm of Tulsi Dham, where the tale is woven with the legend of Laddoo Gopal. Guided by Laddoo Gopal's wisdom, only Tulsi (Akshita Mudgal) has the special ability to see her beloved God.

Het Makhwana, who plays Laddoo Gopal, feels a deep connection to the role. He says,"This role is really special to me. I love stories about Laddoo Gopal and the movie 'Little Krishna' is my favorite. My mom used to call me 'natkhat Kanha', just like him. Now, through this role, I get to be like Laddoo Gopal, and I'm super excited"

Join Het Makhwana as Laddoo Gopal while he guides his loyal devotee Tulsi(Akshita Mudgal) during her tough time and fighting the evils around her. As we follow unique friendship of Tulsi and Laddoo Gopal, the big question is: Will goodness win over evil in the end?

Get ready to experience the charm of "Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal" on Shemaroo TV starting 21st of August 8 PM every Monday to Saturday.