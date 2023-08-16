Little Star Shines Bright: Het Makwana Cast as TV's Adorable Laddoo Gopal in Shemaroo TV's Anticipated Show*

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 17:30
Gopal

MUMBAI:  Step into the world of Shemaroo TV's highly anticipated show "Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal." Taking the center stage as Het Makhwana as Laddoo Gopal is ready to win the hearts of the audiecne with his adorable performace.Watch the story unfold in the realm of Tulsi Dham, where the tale is woven with the legend of Laddoo Gopal. Guided by Laddoo Gopal's wisdom, only Tulsi (Akshita Mudgal) has the special ability to see her beloved God.

Het Makhwana, who plays Laddoo Gopal, feels a deep connection to the role. He says,"This role is really special to me. I love stories about Laddoo Gopal and the movie 'Little Krishna' is my favorite. My mom used to call me 'natkhat Kanha', just like him. Now, through this role, I get to be like Laddoo Gopal, and I'm super excited"

Join Het Makhwana as Laddoo Gopal while he guides his loyal devotee Tulsi(Akshita Mudgal) during her tough time and fighting the evils around her. As we follow unique friendship of Tulsi and Laddoo Gopal, the big question is: Will  goodness win over evil in the end?

Get ready to experience the charm of "Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal" on Shemaroo TV starting 21st of August 8 PM every Monday to Saturday.

Het Makhwana Laddoo Gopal Tulsi Dham Akshita Mudgal Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals the shocking reason why Elvish Yadav won, says Abishek Malhan was good and played the game since day one, but the reality of Bigg Boss is..
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally came to an end, and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. Shiv, while...
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Vidhaan Sharma roped in for Sony SAB’s Pashmeena starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Trolled! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor serve food at a restaurant; netizens say, “All this drama is to promote Archies”
MUMBAI:  Stars kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their acting debut with The Archies which is...
Wow! Rajiv Adatia talks about the fight over YouTubers vs Tv Stars that took place on Bigg Boss OTT
MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained...
Whoa! THIS film is the Most watched film of the century, sold out 5 crore tickets and was labeled to be a flop before its release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal or Dhoom
MUMBAI: The first half of 2000 saw the birth of the term ‘the 100 crore club’. While Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was one of...
Little Star Shines Bright: Het Makwana Cast as TV's Adorable Laddoo Gopal in Shemaroo TV's Anticipated Show*
MUMBAI:  Step into the world of Shemaroo TV's highly anticipated show "Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal." Taking the center...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Trolled! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor serve food at a restaurant; netizens say, “All this drama is to promote Archies”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidhaan Sharma
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Vidhaan Sharma roped in for Sony SAB’s Pashmeena starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan!
Agasy Anand
Exclusive! Supriya tatkar, Agast Anand and Rajeshwari Dutta, roped in for Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki on Doordarshan!
Nitesh Prashar
Exclusive! Isharo Isharon Mein actor Nitesh Prashar to enter Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar
Niti Kaushik and Shershah
EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Niti Kaushik and Shershah actor Rajeev Bharadwaj roped in for Subhash Ghai's upcoming show Jaanaki for Doordarshan
Ravi Dubey
Kya Baat Hai! Ravi Dubey achieves another major milestone, completes 18 years in the industry
Nikki Tamboli
OMG! Nikki Tamboli lashes out at netizens for calling her a P*rn star, says “Even an adult star deserves respect on a humanitarian level”