Liza Malik designs her Delhi home, says 'it gives personal touch'

Actress and singer Liza Malik talked about her interest in interior designing and doing it for her home in Delhi.
Torbaaz

MUMBAI : Actress and singer Liza Malik talked about her interest in interior designing and doing it for her home in Delhi.

Sharing about what she likes most about doing the interior decor on her own, Liza said: "One of the perks of designing one's own house is having a little bit of yourself in everything. I love decorating my house and filling up my home with style and memories."

The actress said that she can design and do everything with her choices without any interference.

Liza made her Bollywood debut with 'Torbaaz', and went on to feature in TV shows like 'Comedy Classes', 'Comedy Circus', 'Bhaag Bakool Bhaag', among others.

The actress said when one decorates the house there is an emotional touch to everything that is not possible with professional interior designers.

"I love to do it on my own and I believe it gives a personal touch to the decor far better than unnecessary expensive items. It was a great experience, and I'm totally happy with my work," she added.

SOURCE : IANS

Liza Malik Comedy Classes omedy Circus Bhaag Bakool Bhaag Torbaaz TellyChakkar
