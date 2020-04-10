Lockdown diaries: Shama Sikander learns mother's recipe

MUMBAI: Actress Shama Sikander is learning her mother's recipe in the kitchen and is investing her energies into the positives during the lockdown period.

"I have never taken to cooking so seriously and I am absolutely loving it this time. I am learning mother's recipe and simple, effective and healthy stuff. My mother cooks amazing meals and I hope I learn a few good ones from her," she said.

"I can do very basic cooking but now is a good time to learn my mother's recipe. Of course there are no extravagant meals since there is limited grocery that we have bought during these difficult times," she added

She has also requested people to not go overboard with grocery shopping and only take as much as you need for a week or so.

"Let's all stay united and defeat this deadly virus," she said referring to COVID-19 that has become the reason for the global lockdown.

On the work front, she was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film "Bypass Road", which launched actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's brother Naman Nitin Mukesh as a director.