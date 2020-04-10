Lockdown effect: Actor Rahul Sharma turns writer amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Rahul Sharma is a household name across India thanks to his popular telly stints such as Ek Ghar Banaunga, Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi and many more. He is currently seen in the show Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, which airs on Dangal TV. Although, with lockdown the shoots have come to a pause. He misses it and says, “I miss my shooting schedules and the home-made food that I use to carry on the set to satiate my food cravings in intervals of the shoot schedule. The daily routine of shooting, the time we used to spend on the set with Aparna and Sheetal, the two artists who are my favourites are badly missed amidst the lockdown."

So how is this telly actor’s routine during the quarantine time? “The first thing that I do in the morning these days is drink hot water with lemon. Other activities include yoga and meditation. Also, I’m training myself in terms of weight exercises. Apart from that, I am cooking at home, relearning and sharpening the skill, followed by reading, and watching good series. Since I am spiritually and mentally connected to the universal energy, I am trying to get as much mental strength during these hard times that one needs to get through. In fact, I am also writing a few stories and completing all my pending work during this break” shares Rahul.