Lockdown may come across as a blessing in disguise for NEW TALENT but SEASONED ACTORS may face NEW CHALLENGES: Sources

MUMBAI: While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we have an exclusive yet interesting update from the entertainment world.

With the outbreak of COVID 2019, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted. Many industries have faced a lash back because of the lockdown and one amongst these are the entertainment industry.

There has been a buzz that post lockdown, the actors will have to face 30% deduction from their remuneration. While the situation is tough and the economy is suffering too, the pay cuts can be widely accepted by the actors. However, insiders inform us that now the market will be open for newbies as the producers and channel personnel will afford them and not the seasoned actors or veterans.

A source from the industry told us, “A lot of producers are now demanding to cast more fresh faces considering the budgets. The situation may occur as a boon to the budding actors; however, the scenario may not be in the favour of the established actors who charge a decent amount of money that they might deserve for their experience and skills”.

A casting director on the request of anonymity said, “Salary deductions may happen. The best way to deal with the pressures of current finances for established actors can be accepting the situation and lowering their charges”.

A renowned actor on the request of anonymity said, “Popular actors have a loyal fanbase and thus they will be in demand by the audience. The remuneration deduction can be negotiated and fixed by a mutual agreement”.

