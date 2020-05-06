News

Lockdown may come across as a blessing in disguise for NEW TALENT but SEASONED ACTORS may face NEW CHALLENGES: Sources

Sources suggest that new actors may benefit from the current economic status due to their budgets being lower while the seasoned actors may face new challenges.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
06 May 2020 04:41 PM

MUMBAI: While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we have an exclusive yet interesting update from the entertainment world.

With the outbreak of COVID 2019, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted. Many industries have faced a lash back because of the lockdown and one amongst these are the entertainment industry.

There has been a buzz that post lockdown, the actors will have to face 30% deduction from their remuneration. While the situation is tough and the economy is suffering too, the pay cuts can be widely accepted by the actors. However, insiders inform us that now the market will be open for newbies as the producers and channel personnel will afford them and not the seasoned actors or veterans.

A source from the industry told us, “A lot of producers are now demanding to cast more fresh faces considering the budgets. The situation may occur as a boon to the budding actors; however, the scenario may not be in the favour of the established actors who charge a decent amount of money that they might deserve for their experience and skills”.

A casting director on the request of anonymity said, “Salary deductions may happen. The best way to deal with the pressures of current finances for established actors can be accepting the situation and lowering their charges”.

A renowned actor on the request of anonymity said, “Popular actors have a loyal fanbase and thus they will be in demand by the audience. The remuneration deduction can be negotiated and fixed by a mutual agreement”.

What do you have to say about the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Lockdown entertainment industry budgets Salary deductions popular actors Covid 2019 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here