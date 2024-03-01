Lol! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya's reply when asked if she likes the beaches or mountains, will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC.

The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Also Read- Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi has her own plans, Aliya and Rhea oblivious

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Recently the actress shared a hilarious video of her vacation. She shared a picture of someone sleeping in the sand and wrote, “Me, When they ask me I like beaches or mountains.”

Check out her hilarious story here;

Also Read-Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.