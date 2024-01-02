Lol! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya plays a prank on Paras Kalnawat, check out the funny BTS

MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show. Shraddha shares a sweet bond with Paras Kalnawat.

Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra on the show. The duo keep sharing interesting BTS as well as reels that grab the attention of fans. Shraddha has now shared a fun BTS where she is pranking Paras. Paras seems to be checking her BP with a machine and Shraddha pretends like she is getting an electric shock. Paras is then heard saying “isse current thodina lagta hai”

Check out the funny video here;

As per the current track of the show, Nidhi says there are small fights in every household but whenever Preeta comes to the life of Karan, then a Mahabharat starts due to which Karan reaches the last step and a new Karan is born due to which they all suffer, but now she has once again returned to take the life of Karan, hearing this Karina gets worried.

What are your thoughts on Shraddha’s video? Tell us in the comments below

