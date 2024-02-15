Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious

The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Shraddha who has a huge fan following has now shared a funny video where she is trying to make a heart with her hand. Shraddha and her hubby are at a party and she makes one half of a heart with her hand and gestures to her hubby to make the other half with his hand but instead he ends up making some other sign and the outcome is quite hilarious.

Check out the funny video here;

What are your thoughts on Shraddha’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

 

About Author

