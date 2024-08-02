Lol! Mann Sundar's Neetha Shetty recreates the famous 'Orry Pose', check it out

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is coming up with many interesting shows. After captivating content like Crime Alert, Nath, and Sindoor Ki Keemat, the channel has recently come up with Mann Sundar. The show’s storyline and plot has been winning the hearts of viewers for a while now. The show is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.

Now, Mann Sundar’s Neetha Shetty who plays the role of Monica Khanna has a huge fan following. She keeps sharing funny reels and videos on her Instagram account. Recently she was enjoying with her friends at a party and decided to do something hilarious. Orry as we all know has been grabbing a lot of attention with his party poses with celebrities.

Looks like Neetha decided to recreate one of Orry’s famous poses where he loves to keep his hand on celebs’ stomach, chest, shoulder, etc. Neetha is seen standing with a friend and he has kept his hand on her chest. Check it out;

What are your thoughts on Neetha’s Orry pose? Tell us in the comments below.

Neetha is a well known face on Television and has been part of TV series like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann as Gauri, one of the Garodia sisters, and in Kahiin To Hoga.

