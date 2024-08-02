Lol! Mann Sundar's Neetha Shetty recreates the famous 'Orry Pose', check it out

The show’s storyline and plot has been winning the hearts of viewers for a while now. The show is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:18
Neetha Shetty

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is coming up with many interesting shows. After captivating content like Crime Alert, Nath, and Sindoor Ki Keemat, the channel has recently come up with Mann Sundar. The show’s storyline and plot has been winning the hearts of viewers for a while now. The show is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai. 

Also Read- Exclusive! “I haven't done any grey-shaded characters before, so I wanted to explore myself”, Simran Tomar on her character in Mann Sundar, upcoming track and more

Now, Mann Sundar’s Neetha Shetty who plays the role of Monica Khanna has a huge fan following. She keeps sharing funny reels and videos on her Instagram account. Recently she was enjoying with her friends at a party and decided to do something hilarious. Orry as we all know has been grabbing a lot of attention with his party poses with celebrities. 

Looks like Neetha decided to recreate one of Orry’s famous poses where he loves to keep his hand on celebs’ stomach, chest, shoulder, etc. Neetha is seen standing with a friend and he has kept his hand on her chest. Check it out;

What are your thoughts on Neetha’s Orry pose? Tell us in the comments below.

Neetha is a well known face on Television and has been part of TV series like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann as Gauri, one of the Garodia sisters, and in Kahiin To Hoga.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Paurashpur 2 actress Ananya Smarth to enter Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Mann Sundar ananya smarth Neetha Shetty Suzana Ghai Panorama Entertainment TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hottie! Social media star Angel Rai surely making our jaws drops with her hot pictures
MUMBAI: Social media star Angel Rai has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts with her...
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
MUMBAI: Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal is a show which recently went on-air produced by CLS Entertainment Private Limited on...
Jhanak: Really! Jhanak will have sindoor in her headline and take Anirudh Bose’s name
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!
MUMBAI: Priya Malik, who captured viewers' hearts during her time on Bigg Boss 9, is about to give birth to her first...
OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out
MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions...
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: Actor and stand-up Kapil Sharma told ED that the car designer Dilip Chhabria, who is suspected of defrauding...
Recent Stories
Gin Ke Dus
Trailer Out! Get ready to watch super thriller ‘Gin Ke Dus’ in theatres, Check out the trailer inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Het Makwana
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
Priya Malik
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!
Aditi Bhagat
OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
Munawar Faruqui
Hilarious: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui wins once again, DEFEATS Kumkum Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat; says ‘Loser log…’
Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva
Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!