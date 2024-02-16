Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star in the show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

Indraxi Kanjilal plays the role of Prarthana Bapodra on the show Pushpa Impossible. The actress has a huge fan following and keeps sharing little anecdotes from her show. She recently shared a funny video of her co-star Garima Parihar napping.

Garima reshared the story of Indraxi and wrote, “Lol Nooo” Take a look at the video here;

