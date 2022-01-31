LOL! This is the secret behind GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma's natural beauty

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! This is how the finale will be telecast

Aishwarya Sharma is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performances in the Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. She is a complete social media lover and always attempts to do funny reels and posts on Instagram. Take a look at this hilarious take of Aishwarya on natural beauty that is unmissable.

Check out the video:

Fans are just in love with her witty humour and are impressed by her acting chops in the show. Aishwarya made her debut with the television serial Janbaaz Sindbad. Later, she appeared in several serials like Suryaputra Karn, Laal Ishq, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bal Krishna, Meri Durga, and others.

Also read: Oops! Fans disappointed with Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash’s pairing in Naagin 6

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com