Look what Ashnoor Kaur did to Sourabh Raj Jain on the sets of Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes, where she plays the role of Mini. After the show witnessed a leap, the show's track focuses on Mini and her little sister Arya, played by Saisha Bajaj. The viewers are loving the sweet bond between Mini and Arya.



We all know how Ashnoor keeps sharing all the latest updates from the sets of her show on Instagram. And now, she has shared a boomerang video where she is seen kicking her co-star Sourabh Raj Jain. Are you wondering why? Well, it was just the off-screen fun that they were having between the shots.



Take a look at the post.







It seems Ashnoor and Sourabh are getting along well on the sets of the show. Also, fans are loving how the story is unfolding post Sourabh's entry in the serial.



On the work front, Ashnoor was previously seen in shows like Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mahabharat, Adventures of Hatim among others. Meanwhile, Sourabh has also done many popular shows like Remix, Kasamh Se, Meet Mila De Rabba, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Mahabharat among others.