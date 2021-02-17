Look what Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra is up to while vacationing in Dubai; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra was last seen as Veer in Colors' fantasy drama series Naagin 5. The actor won several accolades for his performance on the popular fantasy-fiction show.

While Sharad's professional life has seen a huge rise ever since he had signed Naagin, his personal life was full of ups and downs.

The actor was tested positive for COVID last year, before that, he had lost two really close members of his life, one his pet dog and another one was his nani.

ALSO READ: Sharad Malhotra on 1mn Insta fans: More their achievement than mine

With the new year, Sharad has new things to look forward to. The actor has been having some me-time ever since he has wrapped up Naagin 5 shoot.

Sharad has headed off to Dubai with his wife Ripci Bhatia to spend some quality time with her.

The handsome hunk is constantly updating his fans about his whereabouts and what he has been up to in Dubai.

In the latest video shared by Sharad, we can see him dancing like never before on Shakira's tunes.

Take a look:

Sharad rocked his style by wearing a neon coloured hoody and sweatpants.

The actor did not forget to wear the mask as he danced off amid the beautiful water fountains in the background.

Well, Sharad is surely having a gala time in Dubai.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: CELEBRATION time for Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra