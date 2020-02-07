Look who came to meet Salman Khan and the contestants of Bigg Boss 13!

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss has gained immense fan following, so much so, that even the makers, contestants or the host himself, Salman Khan never imagined that the content of the season might be so chaotic and moreover, the show will create a stir not only among the audience but also among netizens!

The show is nearing its finale and only recently, we reported about the 'Mall Task' being cancelled. The fans still flocked around to get a glimpse of their favourite celebrity contestant and cheer for them in a suburban mall where the contestants were expected to arrive and ultimately, the cops had to be called into action to control the fan frenzy. The show is nearing its finale and the ardent viewers of the show cannot hold their excitement to know who will win the coveted title.

As we reported earlier, the Elite club members Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai use their immunity and save themselves from the eviction while any one contestant amongst Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be eliminated in the next phase of the game.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that this Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurana and Shilpa Shetty gracing the stage of Bigg Boss.

Ayushmann will be seen promoting his forthcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan while Shilpa will promote Hungama 2.

It will also be very interesting to see the tasks these Bollywood actors assign to the contestants in the when they enter the house and with this, we wonder who will be eliminated next from the show!

