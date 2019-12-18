Look who is following Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar on the sets of Radha Krishn

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's mythological drama series Radha Krishn, which shows the various aspects of Lord Krishna's life, has been entertaining the viewers since its first episode. The show has witnessed many interesting parts of Lord Krishna, which have left the audience intrigued and hooked to the show. Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar, who plays the titular role of Lord Krishna, has left no stone unturned to get completely into the skin of his character. The actor has gained immense popularity for his role and his social media fan following is proof. Sumedh is very active on his Instagram account and keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos from the sets of the show. And now, Sumedh's recent Instagram story will make you go aww. The actor posted two Insta stories where he is seen having a nice time with a dog whom he is calling Coco.As Sumedh walks, Coco follows him towards the set and the visual is just too beautiful. It seems both Coco and Sumedh are extremely fond of each other. Take a look at the pictures.

Previously, Sumedh had shared various Instagram stories where he was seen playing with lots of puppies. It seems Sumedh is an animal lover. On the work front, Sumedh made his television debut with the Channel V TV's serial Dil Dosti Dance. He also appeared in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and participated in Dance India Dance season 4.