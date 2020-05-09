Look who played cupid for Divyanka and Vivek

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today is because of their fans.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals and the fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

We came across a video when Divyanka and Vivek were the contestants on Nach Baliye and they had performed on the tunes of Tu Na Jaane Aas Paas Hai Khuda from the movie Anjaana Anjaani.

Through their performance, they depicted their love story and showed how it all began.

As we all know that Divyanka and Vivek are two couple who were brought together by their fans and they had no clue that the fans were calling them Divek.

The fans photoshopped their photo which made the two think of coming together and getting to know each other.

Now post their performance the fans who brought them together come on the show and shared the details why they thought that Divyanka and Vivek would make an amazing pair together.

Divyanka and Vivek were happy to finally meet their matchmaker and thanked the two for all the love and support they have bestowed over them.

No wonder, their Jodi is even special as it was the fans who got them together and who played the cupid in their lives.

Well on the work front Vivek was seen in Siege 26/11 while Divyanka is on a break from work.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, STAR PLUS, NACH BALIYE, AMRITA G)