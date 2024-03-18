Look who is trending on Twitter - it’s Kanwar Dhillon aka Sachin in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show Udne Ki Aasha

MUMBAI: Actor Kanwar Dhillon is back in the spotlight and trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #Kanwarreturnsassachin. His highly anticipated new show, "Udne Ki Aasha," is all set to premiere tonight at 9 pm on Star Plus. Also starring Neha Harsora, the show is produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary under Rolling Tales Production and promises a captivating narrative and stellar performance. The show is also available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, ensuring fans can catch every episode at their convenience. "Udne Ki Aasha" is a unique story between two individuals, Kanwar as Sachin and Neha as Sailee, who have completely different personalities and approach to life. With Kanwar's immense popularity and the exciting lineup, "Udne Ki Aasha" is poised to become a must-watch for television audiences. The fans of Kanwar started trending on social media with KANWAR RETURNS AS SACHIN. One fan wrote,”From the first episode it's clear that Sachin is nice guy yes he has angst but a nice guy.” Another one mentioned,”Sachin ka style bhari Sachin Deshmukh ka attitude usse bhi bhari.” One more fan wrote,”Kd is back on Star Plus to rule our hearts again.” The first episode is already out on Hotstar and undoubtedly the show has got all the deserved attention. Now we can’t wait to watch what happens next.