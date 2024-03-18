Look who is trending on Twitter - it’s Kanwar Dhillon aka Sachin in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show Udne Ki Aasha

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 10:00
Kanwar Dhillon

MUMBAI: Actor Kanwar Dhillon is back in the spotlight and trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #Kanwarreturnsassachin. His highly anticipated new show, "Udne Ki Aasha," is all set to premiere tonight at 9 pm on Star Plus. Also starring Neha Harsora, the show is produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary under Rolling Tales Production and promises a captivating narrative and stellar performance. The show is also available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, ensuring fans can catch every episode at their convenience. "Udne Ki Aasha" is a unique story between two individuals, Kanwar as Sachin and Neha as Sailee, who have completely different personalities and approach to life. With Kanwar's immense popularity and the exciting lineup, "Udne Ki Aasha" is poised to become a must-watch for television audiences. The fans of Kanwar started trending on social media with KANWAR RETURNS AS SACHIN. One fan wrote,”From the first episode it's clear that Sachin is nice guy yes he has angst but a nice guy.” Another one mentioned,”Sachin ka style bhari Sachin Deshmukh ka attitude usse bhi bhari.” One more fan wrote,”Kd is back on Star Plus to rule our hearts again.” The first episode is already out on Hotstar and undoubtedly the show has got all the deserved attention. Now we can’t wait to watch what happens next.

Kanwar Dhillon Udne Ki Aasha Pandya Store Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Hum Hain Na Do Dil Ek Jaan Piya Rangrezz Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee Star Plus Sachin Aarela Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 3: Adah Sharma starrer has registers growth over the weekend
MUMBAI: Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. He is known for his previous movie, The Kerala Story. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Angad's concern for Sahiba heightens as he departs for office commitments
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi decides to EXPOSE evil mamaji
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most sought after shows on Star Plus.The current drama...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi demands a psychiatrist to help Anvi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yodha box office day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani starrer is soaring high with action
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra...
Jhanak SPOILER: Tejas grooms up to get officially MARRIED to Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Jhanak will soon witness a high voltage drama.As seen in the episodes so far, Jhanak’s ritual to...
Recent Stories
Bastar The Naxal
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 3: Adah Sharma starrer has registers growth over the weekend
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mona Singh
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh stuns fans with remarkable 15 kg weight loss transformation
Dhartti Bhatt
Dhartti Bhatt talks about her trip to Amritsar with Tanvi Dogra
Seerat Kapoor
It feels like we have known each other for so long: Seerat Kapoor on Rabb Se Hai Dua co-star Yesha Rughani
Sherleen Dutt
Sherleen Dutt: With fear and stress, people find themselves struggling with mental health concerns
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Marks 5 Years of Laughter and Entertainment!
Isha
Isha Malviya exposes the reality of Bigg Boss Season 17 says "Half the things are not shown and its edited"