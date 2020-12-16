On-lookers and fans could not get enough of telly fame Hina Khan's breathtaking looks and charm from 'Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020

MUMBAI: Hina Khan was spotted walking the ramp for the 'Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020' and she gave a glimpse of her stunning look.

While she hasn’t revealed her entire look, she posted a few pics from her vanity and the ramp. Hina was quite excited to walk the ramp and she wore an elaborate white voluminous bridal gown. It had a long train, which served as a veil. She also posted pics of the intricate sequined work done on the lace gown.

From eye makeup to the hairstyle with floral details, her entire look was on point.

Trust Hina Khan to turn up glam quotient on social media. She is always dressed to the ‘T’ and never disappoints. Her fashionable looks are a high point of discussion.

Be it her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a 'Toofani Senior' or just going to her gym, Hina dresses accordingly and at her fashionable best.

Hina, who started her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, will soon be seen donning her character once again for a special act on TV.

While the actress is concentrating on films and digital shows, she does TV occasionally. Post Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she did a brief role and stunned all by turning into a Naagin only for Ekta Kapoor. She introduced Ekta’s fifth installment of the popular supernatural fantasy thriller.

Credit: ETimes