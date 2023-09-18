Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 01:30
classy

MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and Sayali Salunkhe, to Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, numerous artists dazzled the red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards. While the leading men of the Star Plus shows looked dapper in black suits and tuxedos, the leading ladies were clad in classic, intricately embroidered gowns, looking no less than queens and princesses. However, this in itself has story of hard work with it. 

Looking elegant and classy comes with its own hard work; do you know how heavy the attires of the leading ladies of Star Plus were? Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama wore a pink gown, giving us the vibes of a queen; Pranali Rathod aka Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sizzled in a bohemian cape; Himanshi Parashar looked quite elegant in the red gown; Neha Solanki aka Titli arrived in keeping with the Titli theme attire; and Shagun Sharma donned a black and golden lehenga, giving her a stylish look.

Giving us an insight into the hard work behind carrying themselves in such heavy attires, Shagun Sharma aka Kaashvi from Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein shares, "Even though the attire was extremely heavy, it looked mesmerising and graceful, the cherry on the cake was the colour black, which tends to be my favourite colour. I was looking forward to wearing the outfit, as this was the first time I was going to be a part of the Star Parivaar Awards. The black outfit weighed 10 kg, while the gajra attached to the hair weighed 5 kg. I am happy that I could carry it well, and all the pains were turned into gains."

These girls like to swing, and how! Get ready to witness the dazzling and glamorous affair at the Star Parivaar Awards, only on Star Plus, coming your way soon!

Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Pranali Rathod Star Parivaar Awards Sayali Salunkhe Vijayendra Kumeria Avinash Mishra Neha Solanki Yeh Hai Chahatein Shagun Sharma Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 01:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan Khan
OMG! Sheezan Khan reveals he was diagnosed with PTSD after being released from jail, says after losing Tunisha Sharma, “A part of me has gone with her”
Pratik
What!Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal reveals he wanted more screen time in Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6, Read on to know what he said
Harsh Rajput
Wow! Harsh Rajput reveals his shy character in Teri Meri Doriyaann; Says ‘Romi is full of suspense’
Sharad Malhotra
Amazing! Sharad Malhotra discusses celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, holds a special place in his heart; Says ‘this festival is one I eagerly look forward’
Mohit Raina
OMG! Mohit Raina reveals a woman got angry at him when he stopped her from touching his feet, Read to know what he did next
Pratik Sehajpal
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says “I Was Not Very Tall…”