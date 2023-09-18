Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?

MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and Sayali Salunkhe, to Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, numerous artists dazzled the red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards. While the leading men of the Star Plus shows looked dapper in black suits and tuxedos, the leading ladies were clad in classic, intricately embroidered gowns, looking no less than queens and princesses. However, this in itself has story of hard work with it.

Looking elegant and classy comes with its own hard work; do you know how heavy the attires of the leading ladies of Star Plus were? Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama wore a pink gown, giving us the vibes of a queen; Pranali Rathod aka Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sizzled in a bohemian cape; Himanshi Parashar looked quite elegant in the red gown; Neha Solanki aka Titli arrived in keeping with the Titli theme attire; and Shagun Sharma donned a black and golden lehenga, giving her a stylish look.

Giving us an insight into the hard work behind carrying themselves in such heavy attires, Shagun Sharma aka Kaashvi from Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein shares, "Even though the attire was extremely heavy, it looked mesmerising and graceful, the cherry on the cake was the colour black, which tends to be my favourite colour. I was looking forward to wearing the outfit, as this was the first time I was going to be a part of the Star Parivaar Awards. The black outfit weighed 10 kg, while the gajra attached to the hair weighed 5 kg. I am happy that I could carry it well, and all the pains were turned into gains."

These girls like to swing, and how! Get ready to witness the dazzling and glamorous affair at the Star Parivaar Awards, only on Star Plus, coming your way soon!