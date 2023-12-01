Looks like Makar Sankranti has arrived early on the sets of Pandya Store, Mohit Parmar shares a glimpse

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. The show is gearing up for a big leap soon and the family is still fighting off Shweta’s manipulations.
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Meanwhile, looks like the team is gearing up for an uttarayan sequence and Rishita and Krish are already in a festive mood!

Check out the post here!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Krish reveals the big twist about the deposit on the house that the man was sent by Hari, that is Shweta’s father. They are shocked to know this and realize the bad deal.

Now, we see that Dhara has convinced the budhiya aunty to help and Mansukh has supposedly agreed to help them and they disclose the entire plan about how they will bring in honeybees and amidst all the chaos, Shweta won’t be able to realize where she is signing.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

