Lopamudra Raut slays in black

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Pictures of model and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Lopamudra Raut in black bikini, which are doing the rounds of the net, are giving fitness goals to many.

A while back, Lopa posted a couple of images in which she can be seen flaunting her figure. The indoor shoot was done in Delhi. She completed her look with red lipstick.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: "Wow, you are so hot."

Another one commented: "Stunning".

