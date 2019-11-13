News

Love School 3 fame Pratik Sehajpal joins Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani in ALTBalaji's next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Nov 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal, who has participated in reality shows like Love School 3, Ace of Space, Roadies and Splitsvilla has bagged ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series.

ALTBalaji has presented some path-breaking and bold stories like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Puncch Beat, Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Broken But Beautiful, and Haq Se and will soon roll a new project starring Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon and Aapke Aa Jaane Se fame Karan Jotwani in the lead roles. The actors will be seen playing brothers in the series.

Earlier, the web-show was tentatively titled United. However, as per the latest development, we hear that the series will likely be titled Bebaki. It will be a 50-episode series that will revolve around two big families.

The makers have roped in Pratik to play a pivotal role.

We could not get through to the actor for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers on further developments. Stay tuned!

