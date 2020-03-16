LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Abhimanyu to go all romantic for Akshara, to sing a song for her in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu-akshu

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most watched and long-running shows of small screens. 

Ever since Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have made an exit and the show has witnessed a leap with an introduction of new characters, the show is constantly topping the TRP charts. 

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have become a household name for their characters Abhimanyu and Akshara. 

Karishma Sawat has also become quite famous for her character Aarohi in the show. 

The viewers are in love with Abhimanyu and Akshara's on-screen jodi.

They fondly refer to them as AbhiRa. 

Well, fans are always in love seeing AbhiRa's romance. 

And now, in the upcoming track, Abhimanyu is all set to wow everyone with his special gesture for his ladylove. 

Abhimanyu will croon a song for Akshara in the show and we can't keep calm. 

The upcoming episode is going to be a rocking one as we all would love to see how Akshara will react to Abhimanyu's gesture. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Latest Video