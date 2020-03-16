LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Aditya and Ginni go SRK-Kajol way in Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

The viewers can expect a super romantic sequence between Aditya and Ginni on the sets of Channa Mereya.  

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 12:27
MUMBAI: Popular channel Star Bharat that has presented so many amazing shows in the past, recently rolled out a brand new show titled Channa Mereya. 

The drama series stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. 

Channa Mereya marks Karan's comeback as a lead on the small screens after a long time. 

The fresh pairing of Karan and Niyati has become an instant hit among the fans. 

Karan is seen playing the role of Aditya Raj Singh while Niyati is seen as Ginni. Both are playing the roles of a chef. 

Well, Karan and Niyati are having a ball of a time on the set. 

The duo keep sharing all the fun pictures and BTS videos from the set which are just too amazing to be missed. 

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: Face-Off! Aditya and Ginni to prove cooking skills

And now, Niyati has shared a picture of her and Karan where the duo is getting all romantic for their scene. 

The scene reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic pose from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Take a look:

Karan and Niyati's on-screen chemistry is right on point. 

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams. 

The show also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others. 

How excited are you for the upcoming episodes of Channa Mereya? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 12:27

