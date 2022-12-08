LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Yuvan and Banni get ROMANTIC and we can't stop adoring them

MUMBAI : Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens.

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show.

After the dramatic wedding of Yuvan and Banni, the viewers will get to see a lot of twists and turns in the story.

Banni is going to have a hard time settling down in Yuvan's family.

While the viewers await some great drama and romance between the duo, it will take some more time to see Banni and Yuvan falling in love.

However, Ulka and Pravisht are trying to keep their fans entertained with their amazing social media posts.

The duo made a reel where Banni was dressed up as Aishwarya Rai from Devdas. She donned her popular look from the song Dola Re Dola.

Meanwhile, Pravisht donned Aamir Khan's look from Ghulam.

But the big twist was that Ulka and Pravisht recreated a scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

The duo's chemistry was right on point and they looked cute together.

Take a look:

Well, after seeing this romantic reel, we can't wait to see Banni and Yuvan romancing in the show.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

